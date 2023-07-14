Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 538,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,484,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IEX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $212.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.75.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

