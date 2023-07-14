Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 60,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

SPEM opened at $35.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

