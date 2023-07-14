Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $270.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

