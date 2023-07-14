American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

