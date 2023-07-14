CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Cut by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 586,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.46, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.54 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.