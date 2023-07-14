CVA Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,031.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

