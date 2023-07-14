Caprock Group LLC Buys 3,160 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $4,033,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

