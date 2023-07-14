Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 809 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GM opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

