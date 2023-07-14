Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,363.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,363.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,156 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,227. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.