State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,138 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,146 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

FANG stock opened at $139.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.