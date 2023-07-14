Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $577.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 294.62, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $579.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $530.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.79.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.33.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

