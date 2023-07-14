Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.9 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

GPC stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.