IFG Advisory LLC Sells 166 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 1.2 %

ETN stock opened at $204.35 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.