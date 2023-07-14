Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $110.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.