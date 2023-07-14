Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,096,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after buying an additional 662,346 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $191.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.