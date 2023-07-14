Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $164.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.53. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

