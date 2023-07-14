Caprock Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.