Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Scott Davis sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $42,767.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 258,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,739. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $72.89 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.