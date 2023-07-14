Caprock Group LLC Purchases 2,829 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,364,000 after purchasing an additional 117,496 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,377,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHD. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

