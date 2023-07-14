AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.57-$10.97 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $530,070,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

