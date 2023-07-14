Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $2,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at $28,919,907.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.29 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $95,013,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $93,564,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Datadog from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

