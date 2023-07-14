Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

GBNXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

