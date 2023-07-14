The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,073,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

