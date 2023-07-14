Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 253 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $138,969,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 65.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

