Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Cut by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. CIBC raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. CSFB upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.69.

TSE:GEI opened at C$20.69 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$20.10 and a 1-year high of C$26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.