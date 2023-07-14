Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

