Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,143 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $185,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.4 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.44.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.