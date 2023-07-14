Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $197,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DLR opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

