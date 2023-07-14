FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPEM stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

