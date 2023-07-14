Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lam Research worth $221,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lam Research by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock opened at $638.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $603.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $651.01. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

