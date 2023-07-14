Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,554 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $253,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,611,000 after buying an additional 869,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Price Performance

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

