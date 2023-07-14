Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 47,562 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

