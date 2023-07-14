FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $659,000 in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 300,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

NYSE:LEG opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.