Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.
Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE CAG opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.30.
Conagra Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
