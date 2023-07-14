Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 400 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00.
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67.
- On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44.
Snowflake Price Performance
NYSE:SNOW opened at $184.31 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24.
Institutional Trading of Snowflake
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
