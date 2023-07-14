Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 400 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Slootman sold 8,834 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,282.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $312,524.67.

On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $184.31 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $205.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

