First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 231 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.31) to GBX 3,700 ($47.60) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $175.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.26. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

