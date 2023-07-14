First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

