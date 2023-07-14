Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Reduced by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Ciena by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,144,000 after acquiring an additional 178,020 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Ciena by 1.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,306,772 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,672,000 after acquiring an additional 57,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ciena by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,301,000 after acquiring an additional 779,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ciena Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,088,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $163,247.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,349.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $795,504 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

