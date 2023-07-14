Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Decreased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 12,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 295,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 90,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $118.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.