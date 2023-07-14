First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 11 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,327.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,444.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

