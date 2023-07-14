Madison Asset Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,089.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $160.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $165.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CyberArk Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.