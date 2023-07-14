Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $237.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $238.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

