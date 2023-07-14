Caprock Group LLC Raises Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

