W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $761.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.63 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $705.50.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.