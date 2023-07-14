Caprock Group LLC Has $687,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $33.56 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group upped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

