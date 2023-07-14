Jennison Associates LLC Raises Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.56% of Wingstop worth $30,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $195.59 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $223.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.78. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

