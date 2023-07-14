Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust grew its position in Ecolab by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after purchasing an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.93.

NYSE ECL opened at $186.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

