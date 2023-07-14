Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,094,000 after purchasing an additional 235,853 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,773,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,490,000 after buying an additional 943,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after buying an additional 1,089,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JCI opened at $68.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

