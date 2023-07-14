Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

