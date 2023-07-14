Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,690,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,766,000 after acquiring an additional 134,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.37 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

